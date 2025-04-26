Ishan Kishan posts cheerful comment on teammate’s photo with MS Dhoni after CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan left a cheerful comment after his teammate Aniket Verma shared a photo with MS Dhoni following their match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The game took place on Friday, April 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After being asked to bat first, CSK had a disappointing outing, getting bowled out for 154 in 19.5 overs. The team's debutant Dewald Brevis was the top scorer with a quickfire 42 off 25 balls. For the visitors, Harshal Patel was the standout performer with the ball, picking up four wickets.

In response, Ishan Kishan played a handy knock of 44 off 34 balls, while Travis Head and Aniket Verma chipped in with 19 runs each. Towards the end, Kamindu Mendis remained unbeaten on 32 off 22 deliveries, and Nitish Kumar Reddy finished on 19* off 13 balls, as SRH clinched the win by five wickets with eight balls to spare.

After the game, Aniket Verma shared a photo on Instagram featuring MS Dhoni. He captioned the post:

“No caption needed.”

Meanwhile, his teammate Ishan Kishan left a cheerful comment, writing:

“First class picture.”

Ishan Kishan posts a cheerful comment on Aniket’s photo (Image via Instagram-@anikettvermaa)

With this victory, SRH climbed to eighth place on the points table with six points from nine matches, while the Super Kings remained at the bottom with just four points from the same number of games.

Aniket Verma has a strike rate of 161.01 in the IPL 2025 season

Aniket Verma was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 30 lakhs during the 2025 mega auction. The right-handed batter has since featured in all nine matches for the franchise this season.

The 23-year-old has scored 190 runs in eight innings at an average of 27.14 and an impressive strike rate of 161.01. His performances include a half-century, with a highest score of 74 off 41 balls against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

