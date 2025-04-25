MS Dhoni perishes in soft fashion for 6 as he cuts one from Harshal Patel to backward point in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was dismissed cheaply in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by Harshal Patel. The 43rd game of the season is being played on Friday, April 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The dismissal occurred on the third ball of the 17th over of CSK’s innings. Harshal bowled a short-length delivery outside off. Dhoni, attempting to cut, reached out but couldn't keep the ball down. It went straight into the hands of Abhishek Sharma at backward point, who completed an easy catch.

The 43-year-old was dismissed for six off 10 balls, with one four. Dhoni's wicket left the hosts struggling at 131/7 after 16.3 overs.

Harshal Patel shines with a four-wicket haul for SRH against CSK

After being asked to bat first, the hosts got off to a poor start. They lost Shaik Rasheed for a golden duck off the very first delivery, courtesy of Mohammed Shami. Ayush Mhatre and Sam Curran then added 39 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed for nine.

Mhatre played a valuable knock, scoring 30 off 19 balls, including six boundaries. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja contributed 21 off 17 balls. Dewald Brevis, making his debut for the Super Kings, played a brilliant innings, scoring 42 off 25 balls. Kamindu Mendis took a contender for catch of the season to dismiss him.

Shivam Dube (12) and MS Dhoni (6) also failed to make an impact as CSK continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Towards the end, Deepak Hooda scored 22 off 21 balls but couldn't prevent the team from being bowled out for 154 in 19.5 overs. Harshal Patel was the standout performer with the ball for SRH, finishing with impressive figures of 4/28 in his four overs.

