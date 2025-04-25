Kavya Maran  absolutely furious as Harshal Patel drops a sitter offered by Ravindra Jadeja in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran appeared frustrated after Harshal Patel dropped a regulation catch, giving Ravindra Jadeja a reprieve during their IPL 2025 fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match is underway on Friday, April 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

On the final delivery of the seventh over in CSK’s innings, Zeeshan Ansari bowled a full delivery outside off, tempting Jadeja (8) to go for a big shot. However, the batter mistimed it off the toe end of the bat.

Positioned at long-off, Harshal Patel had ample time to settle under the ball. Despite getting both hands comfortably under it at chest height, he failed to hold on to what should have been a straightforward catch.

As the catch went down, SRH owner Kavya Maran was visibly furious in the stands.

Meanwhile, Jadeja couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity and was dismissed for 21 off 17 balls, including one six and one four.

CSK lose 4 wickets within the first 10 overs against SRH

After being put in to bat, Chennai Super Kings got off to a shaky start. Mohammed Shami dismissed Shaik Rasheed on the very first delivery of the game. Ayush Mhatre began accumulating runs from one end, but Sam Curran (9) was dismissed at the other end by Harshal Patel.

Mhatre played a solid knock, scoring 30 off 19 balls, before being removed by Pat Cummins. Ravindra Jadeja also failed to capitalize on his start, making 21 off 17 balls. As a result, CSK found themselves at 74/4 in 9.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis, making his debut for CSK, impressed with some brilliant shots and looked in great touch. At the time of writing, the hosts were 107/4 after 12 overs, with Brevis on 36 and Shivam Dube on 10.

