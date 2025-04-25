Mohammad Shami strikes first ball to have Shaik Rasheed caught at slip for a golden duck in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammad Shami dished out his trademark outswinger off the first delivery to dismiss Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Shaik Rasheed in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest. The emerging right-handed batter nicked it to Abhishek Sharma at first slip to record a golden duck at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 25.

Shami was raring to bowl after missing out during the recent home loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI). The veteran pacer was named on the impact sub list on that occasion, but SRH were forced to use their substitute in the first innings itself following a batting collapse.

Shaik Rasheed was tasked with resolving CSK's top-order issues, and had a new opening partner in Ayush Mhatre as Rachin Ravindra was dropped. After a bright cameo on debut, the youngster was dismissed for a lacklustre 19 during the loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium.

The right-handed batter could not resist poking at the outswinger on a length, and ended up edging it to the slip fielder. Abhishek Sharma reacted well to pouch the travelling ball and seal SRH's early breakthrough.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

This marks the fourth time that Shami has taken a wicket off the very first ball of an IPL contest. No bowler has managed to achieve this feat on more than two occasions.

CSK send Sam Curran at No.3 after the early dismissal by Shami

CSK's revamped batting order includes a new opening combination, as well as the re-introduction of Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda into the mix. The former was sent out to bat at No.3 after the first-ball wicket. This is the first time he is batting at No.3 in the IPL, but he has opened the batting in the past for both CSK and PBKS.

After a tight first over by Shami, youngster Ayush Mhatre took on Pat Cummins in the next over. The onslaught continued as the veteran Indian pacer conceded two boundaries in the second over of his spell. At the time of writing, the score reads 27-1 after three overs.

