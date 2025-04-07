Ishant Sharma fined 25 percent of match fees after SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has been fined 25 percent of his match fees after breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during the match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 6. His offense has also earned him a demerit point.

The pacer becomes the second player to be reprimanded for disciplinary reasons in the ongoing tournament after Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi, who has been fined twice for his infamous 'notebook' celebration.

The details behind the potential breach are not yet known, but the governing body confirmed the punishment with a statement on Monday, April 7, after match referee Javagal Srinath's ruling.

"Ishant Sharma, Bowler, Gujarat Titans has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday," the statement read.

"Ishant Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the statement further read.

Ishant Sharma has earned a notorious reputation over the years, resulting in a questionable disciplinary record. The veteran has been fined numerous times on the international circuit for altercations on the field.

He was fined 65 percent of his match fees after breaching the ICC's Code of Conduct twice during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2017. The 36-year-old pacer was also fined for celebrating aggressively during the Birmingham Test in India's 2018 tour of England. His altercation with Kamran Akmal in the first T20I against Pakistan in Bengaluru in 2012 also led to a 15 percent fine.

Ishant Sharma finished with figures of 0-53 on a sluggish wicket against SRH in IPL 2025

The right-arm pacer had a forgettable outing for GT in their seven-wicket win away from home. The Shubman Gill-led side were dominant with the ball, as Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Sai Kishore (2/24) continued their impressive run of form. But Ishant Sharma's spell stood out for all the wrong reasons as he conceded 53 runs in four overs without a wicket.

His economy rate read 13.20, while the next most expensive bowler for GT was Rashid Khan with 7.80 after he conceded 31 runs off his four overs.

Ishant was initially not a part of the GT playing XI, but he came in for Arshad Khan after the season opener, and has kept his place in the bowling unit so far. He was also expensive in GT's win over RCB, after conceding 27 runs in two overs, but had picked up the key wicket of Rajat Patidar.

