Ishant Sharma has taught me how to treat younger players - Mohammed Shami

Seasoned India pacer Mohammed Shami has credited his 'senior' Ishant Sharma for bringing in a culture of making young bowlers feel comfortable in the team.

Team India have developed a strong second line of bowlers who played a crucial role in the historic Test series triumph in Australia.

Praising Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami said that the tall pacer guided him when the latter was new to international cricket. According to the Bengal player, it was from Ishant Sharma that he learnt how to pass on experience to the younger members of the team.

"What do I say about him? He is the best guy around. Doesn't give you the feeling that he has played double of what you have played. When I had come in, he had already played about 50 games. Since day one, he never behaved like a senior. He likes mingling and laughing around. His behaviour has taught me to how to treat younger players,” Mohammed Shami was quoted as telling PTI.

Mohammed Shami continued in this regard:

"When a youngster joins (the team), it is imperative that an established player talks to him about everything under the sun; it lifts his confidence. If you have someone like Ishant around, I don't think you can feel down for too long".

Over the last few seasons, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have formed a terrific pace-bowling trio in Test cricket. According to some cricket pundits, they form arguably the greatest pace attack in India’s Test history.

Analysing why the three have been so successful as a combination, Mohammed Shami opined:

"It is a game of confidence and how you can execute plans. We have different skills. Ishant, Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) and I, and we keep reminding each other of our respective skills and persist with them. We are pushed by each other when we are tired. This fast-bowling group is just wonderful. The last four-five years with them have been really special. We have enjoyed each other's success, and this is something you should learn from the Indian team. There are no talks behind the back."

Advertisement

Youngsters will be ready to take over from us when we retire: Mohammed Shami

The 30-year-old also expressed confidence that the next generation of Indian bowlers would be ready to take over the reins by the time the current lot wades into the sunset.

Mohammed Shami has not played international cricket since suffering a wrist injury in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Team India’s injury woes on the tour meant that newcomer Mohammed Siraj was the leader of the attack in the final Test at the Gabba. Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar were the others bowlers in that match. A pleased Mohammed Shami said in that regard:

"The youngsters will be ready to take over from us when our time (to retire) comes. The more they play, the better they will get. I think the transition will be very smooth whenever we are done with the game. The team won't suffer even if one big name retires. The bench is ready. Experience is always required, and the youngsters will have that in due time. The trend of carrying net bowlers in the bubble environment has helped them massively and given them valuable exposure".

Advertisement

Mohammed Shami will return to action with the Punjab Kings in the upcoming edition of the IPL.