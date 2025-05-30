“Iss baar dil se ek feeling hai” - Rahul Vaidya’s massive statement on Virat Kohli & RCB amid IPL 2025 playoffs [Watch]

Popular Indian singer Rahul Vaidya made a massive statement on Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) amid the IPL 2025 playoffs. Bengaluru trashed the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to storm into the final.

Rahul Vaidya, along with his wife and daughter, was recently spotted by the paparazzi at an airport. He was asked who he thought would win the IPL 2025 final, to which the singer said:

"Badi tough final hogi. Iss baar pata hai kya hai? Kyunki RCB ek bhi baar cup nahi jeeti, iss baar dil se ek feeling hai ki yaar RCB. Aur Virat toh aap jante hi hai. Love RCB. I think RCB cup jeetegi (It will be a tough final. This time you know what? Because RCB has never won the cup even once, this is time I feel from the heart it will be RCB. And you all know Virat. I think RCB will win the cup)," he expressed (via Instagram).

Rahul Vaidya was also asked who his pick was for the second finalist. The singer predicted that the other team to make it to the summit clash will be the Mumbai Indians (MI).

He also posed for a picture along with his wife and daughter before walking away. Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram below -

RCB enter fourth IPL final with aim to lift maiden trophy

It has been a phenomenal season for RCB this year. They were among the most consistent teams throughout the league stages, finishing second with nine wins and 19 points from their 14 matches.

After sealing a place in the top two, they crushed PBKS in what was a dominating win in the first qualifier on Thursday, May 29. They bowled Punjab out for a paltry total of 101 before chasing the target in just 10 overs with eight wickets to spare.

The Bengaluru-based franchise have made it to the IPL final thrice previously, making this their fourth appearance in the title clash. They played the final in 2009, 2011, and 2016 but fell short on all three occasions.

This time around, with a much more balanced side and contributions coming from everyone, they will be confident of ending the 18-year wait for their maiden IPL title.

