"It was an awesome experience" - South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius parts ways with CSK ahead of IPL 2024 auction

South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius penned a heartfelt note as he parted ways with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The franchise is all set to release him after two seasons of association.

The Yellow franchise first picked him up at a base price of 50 lakhs at the IPL 2022 mega auction. He was then retained for the previous edition of the league earlier this year. Across two seasons, Dwaine Pretorius played seven games, scoring 44 runs and picking up six wickets.

Pretorius took to his Instagram handle today (November 26) to express gratitude to the management, players, and fans of CSK. He wrote:

"Thank you CSK. I would like to thank all the management, coaches, players, and fans for my time at CSK it was an awesome experience. All the best for season 2024."

CSK all-rounder Ben Stokes pulls out of IPL 2024 to manage his workload

England Test captain Ben Stokes was purchased by Chennai Super Kings for a hefty amount of ₹16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction last year. However, he could only play two games in the season due to his fitness issues. His absence did not affect the Chennai franchise much, as they went on to win the trophy.

Ahead of the mini-auction for the next season, Ben Stokes communicated to the Super Kings management his intention to take a break from IPL 2024 to manage his workload. The franchise's official statement on the matter read:

"England Test captain, all-rounder Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness. Stokes, 32, became a part of the Super Kings ahead of the successful IPL 2023. He recently participated in the ODI World Cup 2023, which he came out of retirement for."

"The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024."

