"It was your belief that helped me don the Indian jersey 15 years ago"- Virat Kohli dedicates an emotional note to his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli recently dedicated an emotional post to his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Instagram.

Rajkumar Sharma played a crucial role in shaping Kohli's cricketing journey from a young age. He was instrumental in identifying Kohli's talent and nurturing it with meticulous training and guidance. Sharma began coaching Kohli when he was just nine years old.

He recognized Kohli's immense potential and worked tirelessly to refine his skills. Under his mentorship, Kohli honed his batting technique, developed a strong work ethic, and cultivated a winning mindset. The strong bond between Kohli and Sharma extends beyond the cricket field. Virat Kohli has often spoken about the pivotal role Rajkumar Sharma played in his life, not just as a coach but also as a mentor and father figure.

Expressing gratitude for his coach's guidance and support through the years, Virat Kohli wrote:

"For some, sport will always come second so I feel it’s very important to celebrate those who believed in you from day one. I am forever grateful to Rajkumar sir who has not just been a coach to me, but also a mentor who has supported me throughout my journey.

He added:

"I was just a boy who dared to dream but it was your belief that helped me don the Indian jersey 15 years ago. For every bit of advice, every batting lesson, every smack on my head, every pat on my back and for carrying my dream as your own, I want to thank you."

Virat Kohli has been in good form with the bat for RCB in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli is currently representing RCB in IPL 2023. He has been in decent batting form, with 420 runs across 11 games at an average of 42, and is currently fifth in the orange cap race.

RCB's schedule for their remaining league matches of IPL 2023:

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Jaipur, 3:30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad, 7:30 pm

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

