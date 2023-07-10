Indian pacer Navdeep Saini believes his IPL 2023 season with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) gave him a great perspective of what he needs to do to be successful. While he went wicketless in his first game of the season, Saini did pick up three wickets in RR's final league game against the Punjab Kings.

Saini understands that the IPL 2023 season might not have gone exactly how he wanted it to. However, he feels he learnt a lot from the star-studded players that were present in the dressing room.

In an exclusive chat with The Times of India, here's what Navdeep Saini had to say about his IPL 2023 season:

"The IPL experience was good. Sharing the dressing room with world-class players was a huge thing for me. It was a big learning curve for me. I played just two matches in the IPL - the first match and the last match of the tournament. I wish I could play more matches in the IPL.

"I played as an impact player in the first match. My performance didn't go the way I wanted. But the last match of the IPL was really good. I was happy with my performance. I took three wickets."

Saini also spoke about the hard yards that he has put in coming into the two-match Test series against the West Indies. He also shed light on the experience he has bowling in the Caribbean with India A:

"I worked a lot on my lines and lengths. I practiced by bowling long spells targeting particular spots (on the pitch) in the nets. As we say practice makes a cricketer perfect, I followed the same mantra. I am excited about this series. I will give my 100 percent.

"I know the conditions in the Caribbean. I have played India A matches here. I have played both one-day and four-day matches in the Caribbean. So, I am aware of the conditions. I am sure we will win this series. It is going to be a challenging series."

Navdeep Saini on replacing Shami, Umesh

With Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav not a part of the Test squad, Navdeep Saini realizes that he may have big boots to fill. However, he has complete faith in himself as well as the other bowlers in the squad and feels they will do well and give it their all.

On this, Saini stated:

"These seniors have served the team for a long time and are still playing well. I have learned a lot from them. Honestly, the expectations will always be there for the bowlers, and I have always given my 100 percent.

"In the Caribbean, I am ready to face every challenge. I am ready to bowl in any situation and time for my team. Siraj, Shardul, Mukesh, and JD (Jaydev Unadkat) are all very talented bowlers."

Navdeep Saini could actually be of great help for India in the West Indies with his hit-the-deck ability and raw pace.

Poll : 0 votes