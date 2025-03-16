“It was a big mistake” - MS Dhoni regrets losing his cool and walking onto the field during an IPL game

Former India captain MS Dhoni recently admitted his mistake from IPL 2019 when he strode on the pitch from the dugout in reaction to the umpire's decision. The legendary keeper-batter also acknowledged that the game of cricket was high intensity and plenty of expectations rode on their shoulders.

The aforementioned incident occurred during the game between the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. After the on-field umpires reversed a no-ball call for height in the final over, Dhoni walked on the field, shockingly to argue with the officials. Although the Super Kings won the thrilling contest, their skipper copped a 50% fine of match fees for his outburst.

Mandira Bedi recently asked Dhoni during an event about the instances when he had lost his calm. After talking about the aforementioned incident, the Ranchi-born suggested that cricketers should avoid talking in nervy situations to stop the situation from getting out of control.

Speaking in an interview uploaded by Mastercard on YouTube, he said:

"Lots of times, lots of times. One of the times, I walked out on the field, it was a big mistake. But other than that also there have been instances where something gets triggered because we play the sport where the stakes are very high, you are supposed to win every game and manage a lot of things.

"That's why I said when you are not happy about something or angry or frustrated, keep your mouth shut, try getting away from it for a little while, take deeper breaths. It's similar to handling pressure, if you can cut yourself off from the result aspect. Your emotion should never affect your decision making."

Dhoni has etched his legacy in IPL, leading the Super Kings to joint-most titles in history with five. He is also the most-capped player in IPL history with 264 and has captained in a record 226 matches.

MS Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player ahead of IPL 2025 auction

MS Dhoni. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Super Kings had retained their former captain as an uncapped player for ₹4 crore ahead of the mega auction. This happened after the IPL reinstated a rule, according to which Indian players who have quit international cricket for over five years, can enter the auction as uncapped players.

Dhoni had stepped down as captain a day before IPL 2024, handing over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, the Yellow Army didn't reach the top four under the latter's leadership.

