"It is difficult to figure out Punjab" - Aakash Chopra on the Punjab Kings' playoff qualification prospects in IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra feels the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are unlikely to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

PBKS have reached the knockout stages only twice in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. They lost in the semi-finals in the inaugural edition of the tournament and finished as the runners-up in IPL 2014.

On the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra pointed out that it is difficult to comprehend the Punjab Kings' thinking, explaining:

"It is difficult to figure out Punjab because they change their coach and captain every year. It is the franchise that has changed the most captains and might have changed the most coaches as well in this tournament's history."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player reckons Shikhar Dhawan's side might not make the playoffs despite their best efforts, stating:

"Mayank Agarwal was the captain last time and Shikhar Dhawan is the captain this time. I feel this team will once again be in the qualification race. They will run, fall, stand up again but might still not qualify. There is a possibility with this Punjab franchise."

The Punjab Kings have finished sixth in each of the last four seasons of the IPL. They are among the three original IPL franchises, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals being the other two, who are still in search of their maiden trophy.

"He plays 20 overs and scores runs" - Aakash Chopra picks Shikhar Dhawan as the Punjab Kings' likely highest run-scorer

Shikhar Dhawan was PBKS' top run-getter in IPL 2022. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Shikhar Dhawan and Sam Curran as the Punjab Kings' likely top run-scorer and wicket-taker respectively, saying:

"Who can be the highest run-scorer for this team? Shikhar Dhawan - he is the captain and will open as well. He plays 20 overs and scores runs. Who can be the highest wicket-taker? It should be one of Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada or Arshdeep Singh. Let's keep Sam Curran."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by highlighting that the Mohali-based franchise does not have too many enticing options to perform the Impact Player's role, observing:

"Who could be the impact players? They don't have Indian names in batting, unfortunately. They have Indian names in bowling. Baltej Singh is also there. You can use him but not a huge amount of depth."

The Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2023 campaign with a home game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, April 1. Apart from five matches in Mohali, they will play their final two home games in Dharamsala.

