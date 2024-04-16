"It was the first time Head hit a team that didn't have Indian in their name" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's explosive batting in IPL 2024 win vs RCB

Aakash Chopra has lauded SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head for scoring a destructive century in his side's IPL 2024 win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Head smashed 102 runs off just 41 deliveries as SRH set RCB a monumental 288-run target in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15. The visitors then restricted Faf du Plessis and company to 262/7 to register a 25-run win and join two other teams on eight points in the points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Head and Abhishek Sharma for giving SRH a flying start. He noted that the former thrashed a team that did not have Indian in their name for a change.

"Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma only hit from both ends nowadays. A well at one end a ditch at the other, the bowlers were getting beaten up like drums from both ends. They kept hitting. My heart for once was a little relieved," he said (2:30).

"The relief was not because RCB were getting hit but it was the first time Head hit a team that didn't have Indian in their name. One was an Indian team on 19th November (ODI World Cup final) and the other were the Mumbai Indians. I thought he hated the Indian name but this time he hit Bengaluru. He gave a headache as well as a heartache," the former India opener added.

While Head smoked nine fours and eight sixes in his 102-run knock, Abhishek's 22-ball 34 was studded with two fours and as many maximums. The duo added 108 runs in just 8.1 overs to lay the platform for a massive total.

"It should be taught in schools how he hits sixes" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen smashed 67 runs off 31 deliveries. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also appreciated Heinrich Klaasen for making the most of the start given by the SRH openers.

"Abhishek Sharma was playing with him (Head). He was also hitting fours and sixes. If you felt you might get a chance to breathe a little when he got out, out came Heinrich Klaasen. Heinrich hard-hitting Klaasen - it should be taught in schools how he hits sixes," he stated (3:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the South African wicketkeeper-batter clubbed massive sixes with an impeccable big-hitting technique.

"The head remains in the line of the ball, he first cocks and then uncocks his hands on the bat, and the arms are also in the line of where the ball pitches. So the bat and head are in very good positions. Minimal feet movement but maximum results. One ball went to Cubbon Park and another had to be searched in Google Maps," Chopra observed.

Chopra praised Abdul Samad as well for striking a few lusty blows. The youngster smashed an unbeaten 37 off just 10 deliveries with the help of four fours and three sixes.

