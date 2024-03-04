"It doesn't give you a lot of confidence" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's spin attack heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra is not too confident about the Royal Challengers Bangalore's spin-bowling attack heading into IPL 2024.

Karn Sharma, who picked up 10 wickets in seven games, was RCB's highest wicket-taker among spinners in IPL 2023. They released Wanindu Hasaranga, who accounted for nine dismissals in eight matches last season, ahead of the auction and didn't try to reacquire him.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra wasn't convinced about RCB's spin-bowling resources. He elaborated (8:50):

"RCB have Karn Sharma. They used to have Wanindu Hasaranga but they let him go. They took Mayank Dagar and left Shahbaz Ahmed. So they have Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell's off-spin, Will Jacks' off-spin and Mayank Dagar."

"The Bengaluru ground is a graveyard for bowlers. When you see these three or four names, they have one or two other domestic names as well, it doesn't give you a lot of confidence," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that the available options don't give the Bengaluru-based franchise's spin-bowling attack a formidable look.

"We don't know how much Maxi will bowl and how much he will get hit. Karn Sharma is a wicket-taker but they play him at times and make him sit out on other occasions. You have taken Mayank Dagar but Shahbaz wasn't doing a bad job. You won't play Will Jacks. So I don't see Bangalore's spin that robust," he stated.

RCB exchanged Shahbaz Ahmed for Mayank Dagar with the SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of the auction. Although they released Hasaranga, they didn't pick any overseas spinner at the auction.

"These 2 spinners are very good" - Aakash Chopra on SunRisers Hyderabad's leg-spin duo of Mayank Markande and Wanindu Hasaranga

The SunRisers Hyderabad acquired Wanindu Hasaranga for ₹1.50 crore at the auction. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the SunRisers Hyderabad, Aakash Chopra noted that they have two excellent spinners in Mayank Markande and Wanindu Hasaranga.

"Hyderabad already had a very good bowler in the form of Mayank Markande. They have taken Wanindu Hasaranga as well. So these two spinners are very good and they have Shahbaz Ahmed along with them," he said (9:50).

The reputed commentator added that the IPL 2016 champions have a decent spin-bowling attack, considering the plethora of options at their disposal.

"They have another left-arm spin-bowling option in the form of Abhishek Sharma. They have Washington Sundar as well and Glenn Phillips also took a five-wicket haul (in the first Test vs Australia). So their spin bowling is not too bad. They do have a very decent spin-bowling department," Chopra observed.

Markande, with 12 scalps in 10 games, was SRH's most successful spinner in IPL 2023. The Pat Cummins-led side will hope that the injury-prone Washington Sundar, who picked up three wickets in seven games last year, is fit and available for the entire season.

