"It was not going to happen" - Aakash Chopra says even an available Ben Stokes wouldn't have been retained by CSK or sold for big money

Aakash Chopra reckons the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would have released Ben Stokes and that no team would have bought him for an exorbitant amount even if he was available for IPL 2024.

Stokes, who has been troubled by a knee injury, has made himself unavailable for the upcoming edition of the prestigious league to manage his workload and fitness. The England all-rounder didn't contribute much to the Chennai-based franchise's title-winning run in IPL 2023, scoring 15 runs and conceding 18 runs in the only over he bowled in the two matches he played.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Stokes was unlikely to be retained by CSK and wouldn't have got too many takers at the auction. He said (1:50):

"Ben Stokes has said that he won't play in the IPL. Were Chennai going to retain him? That's a big question. In my opinion, they weren't going to do so. Would any other team have bought him for 16.25 crores? My two cents - it was not going to happen."

The former India opener pointed out that Ambati Rayudu's retirement will also give the defending champions a bigger available purse at the auction. He elaborated:

"So he did the right thing. I don't know if it's strategic or anything. Why should we comment on it? The truth is that 16.25 crore rupees are suddenly freed there. Ambati Rayudu has retired. So you have 20 crore rupees and you will get five crores in any case when the purse is increased."

Rayudu was acquired by CSK for ₹6.75 crore. The veteran batter contributed 158 runs at a strike rate of 139.82 in 12 innings in IPL 2023.

"Can they think about Rachin Ravindra?" - Aakash Chopra suggests a couple of players CSK could look to acquire

Rachin Ravindra excelled for New Zealand in the recently concluded World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra feels the Chennai Super Kings might look to acquire Rachin Ravindra. He stated (2:30):

"So Chennai will reach the auction table with more than 25 crores. Who will they want? Can they think about Rachin Ravindra? He is a possibility. The second thing connected with this is Punjab will release Sam Curran, and they should release him."

The reputed commentator expects the Punjab Kings to release Sam Curran. He reasoned:

"The pitches on which he is going to play and the way he has performed, those pitches haven't suited him. His performances have been ordinary. If it happens like that and if you come with such a big price tag, you say let's move on."

Chopra reckons CSK might get Curran at a much cheaper price if they want to acquire him. He added that the Chennai conditions will suit the all-rounder and that MS Dhoni knows how to extract the best from his players.

