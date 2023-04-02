"It is going to be a mother of all contests" - Harbhajan Singh on RCB vs MI match in IPL 2023

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that the upcoming IPL 2023 game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be a riveting encounter.

The two teams have played some incredibly thrilling games over the years. With the two Indian stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma going head-to-head, the buzz about this game has often been huge.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about the encounter:

"RCB vs MI match is going to be the biggest match of TATA IPL 2023 so far because two superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be up against each other. Add to it, the electrifying atmosphere at Chinnaswamy. It couldn't get better than this.

"Fans can't afford to miss it as 200-plus runs can be scored in the first innings and it could be chased down as well. So it is going to be a mother of all contests in the TATA IPL 2023 so far."

Jacques Kallis on RCB playing in front of Chinnaswamy crowd

Former South African legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis has represented RCB in the past and has played a lot at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He believes the atmosphere in the stadium will be hostile to any opposition and is excited to see the Royal Challengers play in front of their home crowd after four years.

On this, Kallis stated:

"M Chinnaswamy is a noisy stadium, it's a small ground. The opposition feels the pressure here as the crowd is on top of you. It's tough for the visiting teams here. It's great to have such passionate home fans. Hopefully, it's a good wicket and we get to see a good contest. I can't wait to watch this game."

Only time will tell whether MI will be able to silence the Chinnaswamy crowd with a win.

