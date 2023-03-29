"It is only half right now, so I really cannot explain the meaning of it"- Virat Kohli on his new tattoo ahead of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli spilled the beans on his latest tattoo ahead of the upcoming 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former Indian skipper was seen sporting new ink on his left forearm when he reported to Bangalore for the tournament after the end of national duty.

Kohli's affection for tattoos has been pretty well documented over the years. The 11 tattoos that he has over his body represent something close to his life and he has spoken of them in depth in the past as well.

Admitting that the new piece of art is still a work in progress, Kohli said on RCB Bold Diaries during the official team photoshoot:

"Yeah, it is still a little bit of a work in progress. It is only half right now, so I really cannot explain the meaning of it"

When asked about what is currently looping in his playlist at the moment, Kohli replied:

"I've now actually gone back in time now and downloaded Arijit Singh's MTV Unplugged playlist, that is like a soft rock chill kind of version and I loved those."

"One is Sir Viv Richards and the other one is Sachin Tendulkar, who is my hero" - Virat Kohli on who the GOAT of Cricket is

During a candid chat on the sidelines of the team photoshoot, Kohli was asked for his opinion on a rather dicey subject - on who is the greatest cricket player of all time.

The ace batter maintained the same stance he always has whenever he has encountered this question, by mentioning the legendary West Indies batter Sir Viv Richards and India's very own Little Master, Sachin Tendulkar.

Crediting them for revolutionizing the art of batting in their respective eras, the former RCB skipper said:

"I have always taken two names, those who have revolutionized batting in their generations. One is Sir Viv Richards and the other one is Sachin Tendulkar, who is my hero. These two people have completely changed the dynamic of cricket in their eras and that is why I feel like they are the greatest."

RCB will kick-start their 2023 IPL campaign with a high-profile contest against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 2, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Who, according to you, is the GOAT of cricket? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes