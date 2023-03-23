"It cannot happen every year" - Aakash Chopra picks Virat Kohli as RCB's likely highest run-scorer in IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra has picked Virat Kohli as the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) likely highest run-scorer in IPL 2023.

Kohli endured a lean run in the last season of the Indian Premier League, aggregating 341 runs at an underwhelming average of 22.73 and an indifferent strike rate of 115.98. However, he was still the franchise's second-highest run-scorer, only behind Faf du Plessis' tally of 468.

While reflecting on RCB's batting lineup on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra picked Virat Kohli ahead of Faf du Plessis as their likely top run-getter, elaborating:

"Who will be the highest run-scorer for this team - Faf or Virat Kohli? I am going to go with Virat Kohli. Virat didn't score runs last year. It cannot happen every year, so he will score runs and then the team will look slightly stronger."

The former Indian opener expects Kohli to continue opening with the RCB skipper, with Rajat Patidar batting at No. 3, stating:

"They have a very good captain in the form of Faf du Plessis. If we talk about the batting, Virat Kohli comes to open along with Faf du Plessis. They might not have a place for Anuj Rawat and then Rajat Patidar at No. 3, he has performed very well."

Patidar stood out for the Bangalore-based franchise after coming in as a replacement player last year. The Madhya Pradesh batter smashed 333 runs in just seven innings at an excellent average of 55.50 and an equally impressive strike rate of 152.75.

"The batting looks alright" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's middle order

Dinesh Karthik played the finisher's role to perfection in IPL 2022. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bangalore have a decent middle order as well, observing:

"After that, they play Glenn Maxwell. Then they gave chances to Mahipal Lomror and Shahbaz Ahmed, and then comes Dinesh Karthik, who performs the finisher's role. The batting looks alright."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels Michael Bracewell is an excellent acquisition for RCB in place of Will Jacks, reasoning:

"Will Jacks went out and Michael Bracewell came in. Michael Bracewell is a gun player - understands the pulse of T20 cricket, a wonderful striker of the cricket ball although his bowling might work limitedly, especially at the Chinnaswamy."

Chopra doesn't see Finn Allen getting a place in RCB's playing XI. With Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and a pacer likely to be the franchise's preferred four overseas players, Bracewell might also not get to play too many games.

