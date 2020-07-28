'It was heartbreaking as we won almost every game' - Imran Tahir on IPL 2019 final loss

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title three times in their history, but a one-run loss to Mumbai Indians in the 2019 final still remains painful. South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir was part of the CSK side which failed to clinch their fourth IPL title by the smallest of margins.

Imran Tahir claimed 2/23 in three overs in the final but Mumbai Indians’ Lasith Malinga ensured that his team came out on top in the title clash.

“It was heart-breaking as we won almost every game, we managed to beat the big teams. Some of the teams we beat twice as well. You stay with your family for six to eight weeks and then you lose by one run,” Imran Tahir was quoted as saying in an interview to Crictracker.

“At the end of the day, it’s only a run, but you still come second. For me, I have no doubt that we did what we could, giving everything. Results are never going to be in our hands,” Imran Tahir added.

The CSK leg-spinner explained why Mumbai paceman Shardul Thakur was sent up the order in the final.

“That was a game we could have won easily. We have seen Shardul Thakur hit a lot of sixes and that’s why he went to bat. But unfortunately, (Lasith) Malinga bowled well. Malinga is one of the best bowlers in the world and he handled the pressure well. I was very sad after the match, personally, just like the other CSK members,” Imran Tahir explained.

'CSK treats us as their family' - Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir has gone on to play for various franchises like Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiants in the past but still considers CSK as his ‘family’.

“It’s a very professional team and it’s from the owner till the management. We have also gotten the best captain in the world. That’s how me manage the things well as we have no pressure as players.

"We just play our game and we just enjoy. It’s a family club and I have never felt so comfortable as every time we go there, they treat us as their family,” Imran Tahir said about playing for CSK.

Imran Tahir has been exceptional in IPL, picking up 79 wickets from just 55 games at an average of just 20.39. Last season, he continued his brilliance, claiming 26 wickets in 17 games at a brilliant average of 16.57.

The IPL final was not the only heartbreak for Imran Tahir. In 2015, he was part of the South African team which lost to New Zealand by four wickets with one ball to spare in the semi-finals.

Imran Tahir recalled that it was a very emotional game for him and explained how their schedule throughout the knockout stage was very tough as they were not sure about facing Australia or New Zealand.

The 41-year-old also explained how travelling took a toll on the South Africans. Imran Tahir said that he believed the 2015 squad was potentially the team that could have won South Africa their first World Cup as they were playing ‘fantastic’ cricket.