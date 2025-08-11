“It was important for Bumrah to miss the IPL” - Former India captain’s massive statement after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Aug 11, 2025 10:22 IST
2025 IPL: Eliminator - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah played the entire IPL 2025 season after missing the initial few games [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Dilip Vengsarkar believes ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah should have skipped the IPL to play all five Tests in the recent tour of England. The 31-year-old played in only three out of the five games in India's 2-2 drawn series in England.

Having suffered a back injury from playing all five Tests in Australia at the end of last year, Bumrah returned to action after the first third of the IPL. He played the rest of the tournament injury-free, but the management exercised caution with him in England.

Talking about Bumrah's unavailability for all the Tests in England, Vengsarkar told TOI:

"If I was the India chief selector, I would have convinced Mukesh Ambani (Mumbai Indians owner) and Bumrah that it was important for Bumrah to miss the IPL for the England series, or play a lesser number of matches in the IPL. I’m sure that they would have agreed to do so."
He continued:

"Considering the importance of the India versus England Tests series and his fragile back, Bumrah should have been told by the BCCI, selectors and the Indian team management to miss IPL-2025. It was very important that we had a fully fit and refreshed Bumrah for this iconic series."

Bumrah picked up 14 wickets in the three Tests he played at an average of 26, including two five-wicket hauls. However, both his five-wicket hauls came in Indian defeats at Leeds and Lord's.

"You can’t question his commitment for the country" - Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar defended Jasprit Bumrah from the critics questioning the veteran pacer's commitment to Indian cricket. Despite boasting an incredible record across formats, the 31-year-old has struggled with injury concerns throughout his career.

Team India ironically won both Tests he missed in the England series, with Mohammed Siraj leading the pace attack.

"You can’t blame Bumrah for missing matches at times. We must remember that Bumrah has undergone a back surgery. His back is vulnerable and we must be cautious with him. You can’t question his commitment for the country. He has given his all whenever he has played for India. I hope he returns for India after adequate rest and when fully fit," said Vengsarkar (via the aforementioned source).

Following his injury in the series finale in Australia, Bumrah had to miss India's triumphant Champions Trophy campaign earlier in the year.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
