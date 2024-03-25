"It is important for Hardik Pandya to win the dressing room"- L Balaji on MI's newly appointed skipper ahead of IPL 2024

Former Indian fast bowler L Balaji believes Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya has to gradually win the trust of his teammates and the Mumbai fans. It comes in light of the controversial way in which the all-rounder was appointed the new captain of the franchise ahead of IPL 2024.

Mumbai Indians traded Hardik in from Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2024 auction and was later unveiled as Rohit Sharma's successor. However, the decision has received a lot of scrutiny from fans, most of whom are hurt by the way Rohit was replaced.

Balaji recently explained how Hardik Pandya could gradually win back the belief of the fans and their admiration by delivering consistent performances. He told the reporters on 'Star Sports Press Room':

"Being a professional you have to understand that one side is emotional and one side is pretty big, when you replace a personality like Rohit Sharma.

"For Hardik Pandya, it is important to win the dressing room and the trust needs to be earned and it will take some time. He'll accept that he has got a young team around him and when they start winning the emotions will be different."

The game between MI and GT saw Hardik and Rohit involved in many animated discussions. Fans on social media have been trying to draw conclusions about the camaraderie between the duo from the footage that has gone viral.

Tom Moody on whether Hardik Pandya would be replaced as MI skipper

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody was also present in the discussion. He claimed that Mumbai Indians weren't going to press the trigger on Pandya's captaincy even if they have a few tough results at the start of the season.

On this, he said:

"It will be very short-sightedness if five games in or eight games in it'll change. Hardik Pandya's leadership role, as controversial as it was and as big a shock it was to lots of people, especially MI fans, I think it's a long-term decision."

Pandya deep down would be gutted by the way MI lost their IPL 2024 opener against GT by just six runs. Mumbai have an opportunity to turn it around as they will be facing the SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27.