"It’ll be a unique experience" - Hardik Pandya shares a heartwarming note on brother Krunal Pandya's 31st birthday

Ace Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shared a heartwarming post for his brother Krunal Pandya, who turned 31 today (March 24).

Both cricketers are currently gearing up for the high-profile IPL 2022 for their respective franchises, slated to commence on March 26 in Mumbai. Amid the busy schedule, Hardik shared an emotional note for his brother.

Taking to Twitter, Hardik Pandya wrote:

"To the best big brother anyone could ask for. Happy birthday and I’m always wishing the best for you bhai. It’ll be a unique experience for the two of us but one I can’t wait for @krunalpandya24."

Meanwhile, this will be the first time that Hardik and Krunal will play in the IPL for different teams. While Hardik will lead the Gujarat Titans, Krunal will ply trade for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Hardik Pandya was signed by the Gujarat franchise for ₹16 crores at the pre-draft while Krunal Pandya fetched ₹8.25 crore from Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Both will be keen to put their best feet forward with an eye to return to the national side.

"His contribution to this franchise will never be ignored" - Rohit Sharma on Hardik Pandya

This will be the first time Hardik won't don the Mumbai jersey in the IPL. With retention policies in place, the five-time IPL champion had to let him go.

Mumbai skipper Rohit also stated that his contribution to the franchise will never be forgotten. Speaking at a virtual press conference, the 34-year-old cricketer said:

“Yes, I mean, look, Hardik was a key member for us without a doubt. But again it is the rules that don’t allow us to keep all the players. His contribution to this franchise will never be ignored or unseen. I think he played a huge role for us to get that success whatever we had while he was here.”

Since his debut in 2015, the 28-year-old all-rounder has amassed 1476 runs in 92 matches at an average of 27.33. He also has 42 wickets under his belt.

Hardik will hope to replicate his form in Gujarat and lead the team from the front.

