"It was meant to happen" - SRH spinner reveals interesting story on his tattoo ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) leg-spinner Rahul Chahar revealed an interesting story about his tattoo after joining the team camp ahead of IPL 2025. Several players like Chahar, Harshal Patel, Abhinav Manohar, among others, recently linked up with the franchise to commence preparations for the upcoming season.

Ad

SRH took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a video to give the interesting back story of Rahul Chahar's eagle tattoo on his hand. The leg-spinner revealed that he got the tattoo after the conclusion of the last season of IPL, and he was later picked up by the Hyderabad team at the mega auction. Rahul Chahar said:

"So, I made this tattoo after the last IPL. It's an eagle. SRH also has the same. So, maybe it was meant to happen."

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rahul Chahar represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) last season and was later released. SRH then purchased him for ₹3.20 crore at the mega auction.

SRH's IPL 2025 campaign will begin on March 23 against RR

The SunRisers franchise will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) side in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The two teams met each other in the Qualifier 2 last year, with SRH winning the contest and advancing to the finals, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Ad

Here is SRH's complete schedule for IPL 2025:

March 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, 3.30pm

March 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, 7.30pm

March 30: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Vizag, 3.30pm

April 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata, 7.30pm

April 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 17: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad, 7.30pm

Ad

April 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Chennai, 7.30pm

May 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad, 7.30pm

May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad, 7.30pm

May 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 7.30pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow, 7.30pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️