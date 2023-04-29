"It was never going to be enough" - Aakash Chopra on Atharva Taide's knock in Punjab Kings' IPL 2023 loss to Lucknow Super Giants

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Atharva Taide's fighting knock was destined to be in a losing cause in the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) IPL 2023 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

LSG set PBKS a mammoth 258-run target after being asked to bat first in Mohali on Friday, April 28. Taide then smoked 66 runs off 36 balls but his knock went in vain as Shikhar Dhawan and Co. were bowled out for 201 to lose the match by 56 runs.

Reflecting on the Punjab Kings' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that Dhawan was dismissed cheaply. However, he praised Atharva Taide for his valiant effort, which was futile in the end, saying:

"Shikhar Dhawan came and got out early. KL Rahul got Marcus Stoinis to bowl with the new ball and he dismissed Shikhar. Then Kyle Mayers also bowled an over. Atharva Taide played really well. Atharva will have to be praised."

The former Indian opener added:

"He made his debut against this team only, had got out for zero off Yudhvir Singh Charak's bowling. Yudhvir Singh Charak did not play this game. Yash Thakur was playing in place of him. Taide scored 66 runs off 36 balls but it was never going to be enough as too many runs had been scored (by LSG)."

Taide struck eight fours and two sixes during his 66-run knock. He strung together a 78-run third-wicket partnership with Sikandar Raza (36 off 22) to give the Punjab Kings an outside chance but the target proved to be a bridge too far in the end.

"Don't know why" - Aakash Chopra on the Punjab Kings sending Sikandar Raza ahead of Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone scored 23 runs off 14 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra questioned the Punjab Kings for sending Sikandar Raza ahead of Liam Livingstone, stating:

"Sikandar Raza was sent above Liam Livingstone - don't know why but he also came and got out. Everyone lost their wickets one after the other. KL Rahul used as many as nine bowling options and the opposition lost the match by 56 runs."

The reputed commentator highlighted that opting to chase has proved to be the wrong decision more often than not, observing:

"Everyone likes to chase but no one is able to chase. Rajasthan, of course, chose to bat first after winning the toss but other than them, everyone wants to bowl first. Whoever bowls gets stuck."

Yash Thakur (4/37) and Naveen-ul-Haq (3/30) were LSG's most successful bowlers. While Ravi Bishnoi accounted for two dismissals, Marcus Stoinis struck the first blow by dismissing Dhawan.

Poll : Did the Punjab Kings err in sending Sikandar Raza ahead of Liam Livingstone? Yes No 0 votes