"It was a no-brainer" - Tom Moody slams DC think tank for holding back Axar Patel in run chase vs SRH 

Tom Moody reckons that the Delhi Capitals (DC) erred tactically by holding Axar Patel back in their run chase against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 29.

Delhi failed to chase down Hyderabad's 198-run target, finishing at 188/6 after 20 overs. Moody opined that Axar should have batted ahead of Priyam Garg and Sarfaraz Khan at No.5.

The cricketer-turned-coach noted that Axar, being a left-hander, could have dominated SRH's spinners. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo following DC's nine-run defeat, Moody remarked:

"The momentum is lost, and then Sarfaraz comes in, and then the whole puzzle around that, where is Axar Patel? Was he in the dressing room or collecting his kit out of the car? What was he doing?

"I don't understand why he didn't come in at the fall of the wicket of Manish Pandey. He is the most experienced player and an international player. He is in form and is a left-hander, and spin was operating. To me, it was a no-brainer."

Axar Patel walked out to bat at No.7. While he remained unbeaten on 29 off 14 balls, it was too late, as Hyderabad had managed to gain the upper hand in the contest by that time.

"That was really the turning point" - Tom Moody on Philip Salt's dismissal

Delhi gained a commanding position after Philip Salt and Mitchell Marsh stitched together a brilliant 112-run stand for the second wicket. Tom Moody mentioned that the pendulum shifted in Hyderabad's favour once Salt got out.

Leg spinner Mayank Markande completed a sharp return catch in the 12th over to dismiss the keeper-batter for 59.

Moody pointed out that it was all downhill for David Warner and Co. after that as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, elaborating:

"The key point to that was the caught and bowled from Markande. That was a very good catch. Philip Salt was running hot and we know he has got that capability. We haven't seen it in the IPL yet, but we have seen it on the international stage.

"He is a dangerous player, and he showed why he is a threat. That was really the turning point for me because, after that, we saw a series of wickets which put unnecessary pressure on Mitchell Marsh."

The David Warner-led side have had a disappointing campaign so far. With just two wins from eight matches, DC are currently the wooden spooners of IPL 2023.

