Rising Afghanistan paceman Naveen-ul-Haq conceded that he is happy to fulfill his parents' dream of bagging an IPL contract. The right-arm pacer revealed that despite going unsold in the first round, he retained hopes of finding a franchise in the second.

Naveen entered the IPL 2023 mini-auction at a base price of ₹50 lakh, with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) later calling him up to their squad. It will also be the 23-year-old's first stint in the lucrative tournament.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, the 23-year-old revealed that he followed the auction from Australia at midnight and thanked the almighty for getting the contract, saying:

"Every player has a dream to play in IPL but more than my dream it was my parents' dream to see me playing in the IPL and I'm happy to fulfill that. I am in Australia and it was around 1 at night and I was watching the auction.

"I was unsold when my name was called first time. There was another round and I was still sitting but I had the hope and by the grace of Allah it was fulfilled."

The Kabul-born bowler has promising numbers in T20 cricket, picking up 153 scalps in 122 matches at an average of 22.09. He is currently playing for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

"If I get the chance, I want to repay back the confidence" - Naveen-ul-Haq

Naveen further claimed that he has experience playing for Lucknow and is keen to repay their faith in the competition in helpful conditions. He added:

"Look I have played in Lucknow so there is little bit of idea because we had a series against West Indies in Lucknow and I played there. Knowing the conditions always helps and if I get the chance I want to repay back the confidence they show on me by giving 110 percent."

The youngster believes participating in the tournament will help him handle pressure better moving forward, saying:

"Certainly playing in different franchise leagues will help me to absorb the pressure of IPL but saying that it is the biggest league in the world and the experience that I will gather playing there will certainly help me in the future."

LSG's IPL campaign in the 2022 edition finished in the Eliminator, losing to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

