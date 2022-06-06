"It's actually the bowler that is under more pressure" - Dwaine Pretorius looks to unleash learnings from MS Dhoni vs India

South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius aims to unleash learnings from MS Dhoni in the forthcoming five-match T20I series against India, which starts on June 9 in Delhi.

The Proteas cricketer got to know the former Indian captain from close quarters during his stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the recently concluded IPL 2022. After a few stints with Dhoni in the middle, Pretorius now has better clarity on how to execute a successful run chase.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, the 33-year-old highlighted the fact that Dhoni is always optimistic is what attracts him the most.

Dwaine Pretorius said:

"The biggest thing I learnt from him is how calm he is at the crease and how much he tries to take pressure off himself and put it onto the bowler. He made me realise that at the death, the batter isn't under more pressure, it's actually the bowler that is under more pressure."

He further added:

"As a bowler, you can still lose the match if you have to defend 18 off the last three balls and as a batter you can win it. It was a fresh mindset. He doesn't get too excited. He doesn't get too down on himself. Anything is always possible and I love that about him. He is very optimistic. He believes he can do anything."

One of the game's biggest statesmen, the 40-year-old is a master when it comes to chasing a total. He has done it multiple times for the country and CSK.

"I am going to try and bring that into my game" - Dwaine Pretorius on Dhoni's ability to take the game deep

The South African was at the crease when MS Dhoni successfully pulled off a run chase against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.

When Dwaine Pretorius walked out to bat, CSK needed 50 runs off just 25 deliveries. Dhoni scored 28 of those in just 13 balls at a strike rate of over 215, winning the game with a boundary off the final ball.

The Proteas cricketer was awestruck by Dhoni's ability to take the game deep and win it from there. He stated:

"I am going to try and bring that into my game: the calmness but also that self-belief that from any position, any game can be won."

Pretorius, who has played 22 T20Is, will look to add depth to the batting and adopt the finisher's role, if needed, against a talented Indian side in the upcoming T20I series.

