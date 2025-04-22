"It's a bit too much for anyone" - MS Dhoni hilariously refutes famous rumor about him amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captian MS Dhoni was recently asked to name the most ridiculous rumor he has heard about himself. The 43-year-old responded by picking the viral rumor of him drinking five liters of milk in a day.

Dhoni hilariously suggested that he never went overboard with his milk-drinking habit and one liter was all he consumed in a day. In a video shared by CSK on X, here's what the veteran keeper said while refuting the rumor:

"I used to drink maybe a liter of milk, you know, spread throughout the day. But four liters, you know, it's a bit too much for anyone."

Dhoni was was also asked about the rumor of him making Lassi (yogurt-based drink) in a washing machine. The CSK skipper reacted by saying that he doesn't like drinking Lassi at all.

"Some question marks need answered" - MS Dhoni on CSK's underwhelming performance in IPL 2025

CSK suffered a nine-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20. MI chased down the 177-run target in just 15.4 overs to secure a dominant victory.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni admitted that CSK need to fix certain issues. He emphasized that if they are out of contention for a place in the playoffs this year, they would look to identify the right combination for next year.

Dhoni said:

"What we need to realize is, we're successful because we play good cricket, there's no need to be emotional about it, we need to see if we're playing the right cricket, that's what is needed. Some question marks need answered. We will just take one game at a time, get the right combination next year, will try and qualify, if we can't then come back harder next season."

MS Dhoni and Co. are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, with just two wins from eight outings. They take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday, April 25.

