“It’s, for me, closest to international cricket” – KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir sheds his views on IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)’s newly appointed mentor Gautam Gambhir believes that the Indian Premier League is the toughest cricket league in the world. The two-time IPL-winning captain even compared it to international cricket.

Gambhir’s reaction comes a day after he resigned from his political affiliations ahead of the upcoming IPL season. On Sunday (March 3), the former player told Star Sports:

“I made it very clear on Day 1 that IPL is serious cricket. It’s not about Bollywood, glamour, after party and stuff.

"It’s about going out there and playing competitive cricket and that’s the reason why IPL is the toughest league in the world because it’s proper cricket.

He continued:

“It’s, for me, closest to international cricket as compared to any other leagues, and if you want to be known as a successful franchise, you should be able to deliver on the field.”

Gambhir’s decision to step down as MP of East Delhi comes weeks ahead of the 2024 general elections. The former cricketer looks keen to return KKR to winning ways after they failed to qualify for the knockouts in the last two seasons.

Expand Tweet

“KKR shouldn’t be known for off-field activities” – Gautam Gambhir ahead of IPL 2024

Gautam Gambhir further expressed his gratitude to KKR fans for their unwavering support. He also urged the Shreyas Iyer-led side to stick to a serious brand of cricket ahead of IPL 2024:

“Obviously, it was the most high-profile team as well, but I have always been a believer that ultimately, it’s not about drama, it’s about what we do on the cricket field is all that matters, and KKR shouldn’t be known for off-field activities. They should be known for what we deliver on the cricket field.”

Gambhir added:

“I think we’ve very passionate fans, we need to be honest to them, try and probably bring to them happiness on (or) the smiles.

"I have always believed that I think the most loyal fans have been fans from Kolkata because they’ve gone through a lot in the first three years of the IPL.”

KKR are yet to win a trophy since Gambhir last led them to the IPL title in 2014. The franchise won both their IPL trophies under his leadership in 2012 and 2014. The Kolkata-based franchise will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens on March 23.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App