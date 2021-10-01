It’s disheartening to see David Warner's love affair with the SRH unraveling like this, he looks totally disillusioned: Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen recently stated that it was disheartening to see the waning relationship between David Warner and Sunrisers Hyderabad after several successful years together.

Warner has been dropped by the SRH management for the second time this season and it looks highly unlikely that he will wear an orange jersey again in his IPL career.

David Warner has arguably been SRH's best batsman since the franchise's inception. He is indeed one of the premier batsmen in the history of the IPL alongside the likes of Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma.

In his blog on Betway, Kevin Pietersen expressed his disappointment with SRH's treatment of Warner in IPL 2021 and wrote:

"David Warner just is Sunrisers Hyderabad, so it’s disheartening to see his love affair with the franchise unraveling like this. He has scored so many runs for them over the years, captained them to the title, and has been at the heart and soul of everything that they do."

He continued:

"He looks totally disillusioned now, and there are clearly things happening behind the scenes that we don’t know about."

It was very pleasing to see Jason Roy score a half-century on his SRH debut: Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen, however, was delighted for England opener Jason Roy, who replaced David Warner as the opener in the SRH line-up. Roy scored a half-century in his debut game for SRH. On Roy's stint in the IPL this year, Pietersen wrote:

"For Jason Roy to replace Warner and make a half-century in his first match, though, was very pleasing. We see things happening out here that you guys don’t. Roy is committed to training, committed to the warm-up for every match and has thrown himself into IPL life."

During a comprehensive defeat against CSK on Thursday, SRH lost the chance to make it to the playoffs this year. They will now look to give youngsters a go and plan for the mega auction, which will take place next year.

