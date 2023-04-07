"It's too early to be concerned" - Virender Sehwag on the form of LSG stars KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda in IPL 2023

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag feels it is a bit premature to start questioning the form of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul and all-rounder Deepak Hooda in the IPL 2023 season.

The duo haven't done well with the bat so far and that was one of the reasons why they lost their previous game to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, Sehwag feels that it is important to judge a player only after playing around five or six games.

Speaking to Cricbuzz ahead of LSG's game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, here's what Virender Sehwag had to say:

"It's too early to be concerned (about KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda 's form). Anyone can fail in a couple of games. It would be a concern if this continues for 5-6 games. But for now, I feel Lucknow have the most balanced side."

Sehwag also backed the idea of LSG sticking to Kyle Mayers at the top of the order even with Quinton de Kock available for selection. He feels Lucknow simply can't afford to drop Mayers after his performances in the first two games.

On this, Sehwag said:

"I was pleasantly surprised with his (Mayers) second knock (against Chennai). If I am in that LSG camp, I will not even think of dropping him. I will continue to open with him for all the games. Even if I have to bring in De Kock, I will drop Stoinis and then play De Kock at No. 3."

Mark Wood will want to get back into rhythm for LSG: Rajat Bhatia

Former veteran all-rounder Rajat Bhatia was also a part of the discussion and he felt that Mark Wood would certainly want to make a mark in their game against SRH. Wood picked up a stunning fifer against the Delhi Capitals in their first game, but was smashed to all parts of the ground in Chennai.

Bhatia feels Wood will be hungry to prove his mettle as the Super Giants return to Lucknow. On this, he stated:

"Playing in Lucknow, the pitch we saw did aid the seamers up front and Mark Wood will be keen to find that rhythm after having an off-day in the previous game."

It will be interesting to see Lucknow's overseas combination with Quinton de Kock available for selection.

