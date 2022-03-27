"It's my first man of the match after 2 years" - Umesh Yadav after rocking CSK in IPL 2022 opener

Veteran fast bowler Umesh Yadav made a rollicking start to IPL 2022 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restricted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 131. The Kolkata-based team then chased down the target easily at the Wankhede Stadium.

Yadav bowled exceedingly well in the powerplay, giving away only 12 runs in three overs and picking up two crucial wickets. He then returned in the 16th over and gave away only eight runs to finish with figures of 2/20 in four overs.

The 34-year-old fast bowler thanked his team's management for showing faith in his abilities after his player of the match effort against Chennai. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Umesh Yadav said:

"It's my first man of the match (award) after two years. (Am) really happy with (the way) things went. Thanks to team management and the captain for showing faith in me."

Making a comeback to the playing XI after a long time, Umesh dismissed last year's Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over. The Vidarbha-born cricketer also got the better of Devon Conway to have CSK 29/2 in five overs. From this position, they never looked like recovering until MS Dhoni showed some glimpses of his glorious past.

However, the unbeaten fifty from the former CSK skipper went in vain as the Kolkata franchise chased down the target with nine balls to spare.

After the game, Umesh shed some light on his schedule which has kept him going. He credited the trainers for keeping him in good shape. The pacer explained:

"I'm working on my ethics, (to) keep the rhythm throughout whether it is red ball or white ball. The effort is always there. I've been (having) a good training, the trainers have kept me in good shape."

"Feels always happy when you get a wicket off the out-swinger" - Umesh Yadav

The India international seamer racked up some good pace with the new ball and managed to extract swing as well. Umesh got the better of Ruturaj with an away-swinger that set the tone of the game. He is elated to play a leading role in KKR's victory.

"(It) feels always happy when you get a wicket off the out-swinger, when you pick (a) wicket early, you set the tone for the game."

With Pat Cummins and Tim Southee set to miss the next couple of matches for KKR, Umesh Yadav will hope to continue the momentum in the upcoming games.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Akshay Saraswat