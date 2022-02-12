"It's about getting the right structure" - SRH batting coach Brian Lara on the team's plans for IPL 2022 auction 

West Indies batting great Brian Lara will be an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad think tank this year. He will serve as the batting coach and strategic adviser for the franchise in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Ahead of the highly-anticipated IPL 2022 auction, the Hyderabad-based franchise took to their social media handles to share a video in which the legendary spoke about the nitty-gritties of a mega-auction.

Lara underlined the importance of getting the structure right while building their squad for the season. Highlighting the dynamic nature of the action, he mentioned that it is going to be critical to spend their budget efficiently at the two-day event.

He said:

"You know you got to fill a team. You want to get the best players in the best positions, but you can't. There are 9 other franchises who want to come out with the best team possible. For us, it's about getting the right structure and getting roles filled with different options that we have in the IPL auctions and see what are the best players that we can get for the sort of budget that we have,"

"It's going to be a dynamic auction. It's one of those that comes around only every three years. The teams have got money in their hands and they want to spend it on their best players." added Lara.

Tom Moody will be the team's head coach for IPL 2021 while former Australian batter Simon Katich has joined hands with the franchise as their assistant coach. South Africa's Dale Steyn has been appointed as the side's new bowling coach.

Full list of players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL Auction

The 2016 champions chose to retain captain Kane Williamson (INR 14 crore) and the young uncapped pair of Abdul Samad (INR 4 crore) and Umran Malik (INR 4 crore) for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers



We enter the auction with a purse of INR 68 crores.



#OrangeArmy Presenting the #Risers along with Captain Kane who will continue to don the #SRH colours in #IPL2022 We enter the auction with a purse of INR 68 crores. Presenting the 2️⃣ #Risers along with Captain Kane who will continue to don the #SRH colours in #IPL2022 🧡 We enter the auction with a purse of INR 68 crores. #OrangeArmy https://t.co/2WwRZMUelO

Also Read Article Continues below

Hyderabad will go into the auction with a remaining purse of INR 68 crore. The event is scheduled to take place in Bangalore on February 12 and 13. A total of 590 cricketers will go under the hammer in the span of two days.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Rohit Mishra