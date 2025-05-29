“It’s gone to old Chandigarh” – Ravi Shastri in awe of Marcus Stoinis’ colossal 6 off Josh Hazlewood in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 [Watch]

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was left awestruck by Marcus Stoinis’ massive six off Josh Hazlewood in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. The reaction came as the all-rounder deposited the ball into the stands at deep backward square leg for an 89-meter six off his Aussie teammate.

Ad

The shot came in the sixth over of RCB’s innings. Hazlewood bowled a back-of-a-length ball at the stumps. Stoinis read the length early and swiveled across, and the ball went sailing for a colossal six, leaving commentators and fans in awe.

In the commentators' box, Shastri said:

“Oh, that’s huge. Wow! That’s all the way to Chandigarh, it looks like – this is new, it’s gone to old Chandigarh.”

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marcus Stoinis scored 26 runs off 17 balls at a strike rate of 152.94 with the help of two sixes and as many boundaries. The middle order batter was eventually cleaned up by Suyash Sharma in the 11th over.

PBKS batters all at sea as RCB dominate IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

PBKS suffered a batting collapse as RCB dominated the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, thanks to an exceptional bowling display by the visitors. Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal did the bulk of the damage with their double strikes before Suyash Sharma took three wickets in the middle order.

Ad

Apart from Marcus Stoinis, Prabhsimran Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai were the other two batters to reach double digits. Big guns Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh departed for single-digit scores.

PBKS were eventually bowled out for 101 in 14.1 overs. Suyash and Hazlewood returned with figures of 3/17 and 3/21, respectively, to demolish Punjab.

The winner of this contest will book their place in the IPL 2025 final, scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on June 3. The losing team will face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 1 on June 1.

Follow the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More