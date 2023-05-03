"It's good that he admitted it" - Harbhajan Singh not worried about Hardik Pandya's hitting ability despite GT's loss against DC

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya will get back to his belligerent best despite the latter failing to finish the game for his team against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2.

Hardik remained unbeaten on 59 runs off 53 balls, but couldn't get his team over the line in the chase of just 131, losing by five runs. After the game, the GT skipper took the blame on himself and claimed that he should have finished the game for Gujarat.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about Hardik Pandya's statement:

"Hardik scored a half-century but couldn't finish the game off. He admitted later that he couldn't connect the ball towards the backend. It's good that he admitted it because such things happen. He is a big player and owned that it was his mistake that he couldn't finish."

Harbhajan Singh on why Hardik Pandya couldn't accelerate

Harbhajan Singh opined that since Gujarat Titans lost three wickets inside the powerplay, Hardik Pandya had to consolidate and prevent a batting collapse. The former cricketer is confident that it was just one of those days where Hardik couldn't connect his big shots and that he will find his feet again.

On this, Harbhajan stated:

"The likes of Vijay Shankar and David Miller departed early and that didn't allow Hardik to play his natural game. Otherwise I don't think many would have a better strike rate than Hardik once he gets going. So it's okay, champion players make a comeback and he will too. He has just raised his game since becoming a captain."

While GT will look back at the loss as a missed opportunity, they still hold the top spot in the points table and will take on the Rajasthan Royals on Friday, May 5.

Poll : 0 votes