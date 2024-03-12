"It's a huge opportunity for Shivam Dube as his name could come for the World Cup" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunities for CSK players in IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube can stake a claim for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad if he excels for the franchise in IPL 2024.

Dube smashed 418 runs at an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of 158.33 in 14 innings in IPL 2023. However, because of the Impact Player rule, the seam-bowling all-rounder didn't get to roll his arm over last season and might not get many chances to bowl this year either.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel. Chopra reflected on the opportunities for some of the Chennai Super Kings players in IPL 2024. As for Dube, he said (9:55):

"In my opinion, it's a huge opportunity for Shivam Dube as his name could come for the World Cup. He first scored runs for India in T20Is and then scored runs in the Ranji Trophy, and picked up wickets as well. So he has a big opportunity here."

The former India opener noted that the tournament also presents a great opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad has lost his place because of injury. It's an opportunity for him as well for the World Cup. Ajinkya Rahane hasn't scored runs. So it's a big opportunity for him," Chopra explained.

Although the Men in Blue have a plethora of enticing opening options for the T20 World Cup, Gaikwad could throw his hat in the ring with excellent performances in IPL 2024. Rahane has endured a poor run in the Ranji Trophy and will want to do an encore of the blazing knocks he played last season.

"Deepak Chahar has fallen off the radar" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunity for the CSK seamer

Deepak Chahar picked up 13 wickets in 10 games for CSK in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels Deepak Chahar can also return to the Indian team's scheme of things if he performs well for the Chennai Super Kings.

"Deepak Chahar has fallen off the radar because he remained injured for some time and then wasn't available as his father was unwell. However, now, it's a big opportunity for him as well," he observed (10:15).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Shardul Thakur will also want to show his true worth through his performances for CSK.

"Shardul Thakur - he has come down from 10-12 crores to four crores. You can call it a fall from grace in terms of the money. So he has an opportunity to show that he is still as good and deserves that money. This performance can say that, as he is coming after already performing well in the Ranji Trophy," Chopra stated.

Chopra noted that the season might once again present the CSK players with an opportunity to give a farewell to MS Dhoni. He added that the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja would want to give mature performances as the franchise might be searching for their next captain.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Will Shivam Dube score more than 400 runs in IPL 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion