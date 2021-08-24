"It’s not like I always go for a first-ball six"- Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has made a reputation for himself as someone who attacks from the very first ball. He marked his ODI debut with a first-ball six and then hit a boundary off the very next ball.

But in a pre-training chat for the Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan revealed that it was not necessarily his gameplan that he would always smack the first ball for a maximum.

What was important for him was to middle the ball as soon as he began his innings so that he got comfortable at the crease.

"No, it’s not like I always go for a first-ball six. But I know my game. I may or may not be in a positive mindset on the very first ball. In a lot of matches, it so happens that you go in and think to yourself to just play the ball a little before settling down and hitting big. But that is not my game. “It’s the opposite for me. As soon as I go in, I need to middle the ball," Ishan Kishan asserted.

I have been told to focus from ball one: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan stated that since he has an attacking mindset right from ball one, he has been told to focus a lot more from the time he walks out to bat.

Ishan Kishan had a poor first half of the IPL 2021 season where he managed to score just 73 runs in five games. But with the second half being in the UAE, the youngster will be confident of putting up a better performance as he scored 516 runs last season.

"I've been told that if this is my game plan, I must remain focused from the first ball, keep watching the ball and middle it. That is why this advice has been given to me, and I will look to do that," Ishan Kishan concluded.

Mumbai Indians will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai.

