“It’s like, ‘Okay, it’s gonna be fun’” - Virat Kohli reveals at RCB IPL 2025 event the toughest bowler he’s ever faced

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli called teammate Jasprit Bumrah the toughest bowler he has ever faced in an event ahead of IPL 2025. The duo have faced each other only in the IPL, with Bumrah holding the upper hand against Kohli.

The champion pacer has dismissed Kohli five times in their head-to-head meetings, with the batter averaging only 28. However, Kohli has an excellent strike rate of 147 against Bumrah in 95 balls faced.

While the veteran batter has struck 15 boundaries and five maximums against Bumrah, he has also dotted 36 of the 95 deliveries in their duel.

In a video clipping shared by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) X handle, Kohli said:

"No doubt about the fact that Jasprit is the best bowler in the world, all the formats. He's gotten me out a few times in the IPL, I've had success against him in the IPL. So whenever I say things, like, 'Okay, it's going to be fun'. Because we don't get to do that in the nets. Even in the nets, it's like playing a match. The intensity is like we play a match in the IPL."

He added:

"We're always like, every ball is like a mind game for runs and he always wants to get me out and I try not to get out to him. You can sense that match intensity. So, today he is probably the marker that I keep when I play in the nets regularly, that is the most enjoyable and toughest challenge."

Kohli and Bumrah helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup title, with the former being the Player of the Match in the final and the latter the Player of the Tournament.

Virat Kohli helped India win a second ICC title within a year

Virat Kohli pulled off brilliant knocks in tense run-chases for India in the Champions Trophy [Credit: Getty]

Virat Kohli is coming off helping India win back-to-back ICC titles in the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy. The 36-year-old finished as the tournament's fifth leading run-scorer with 218 runs at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 82.88 in five outings.

Kohli scored a magnificent unbeaten century to help India defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in their Group A encounter. He followed that up with a match-winning 84 in the semifinal against Australia as India completed a tense four-wicket win.

Meanwhile, Kohli is still searching for his elusive IPL title with RCB after playing in each of the last 17 seasons. Under newly appointed captain Rajat Patidar, the franchise will begin their 2025 season against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

