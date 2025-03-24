"It's like VVS Laxman style of batting" - Aakash Chopra lauds CSK batter's knock in IPL 2025 win vs MI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for playing a pleasing knock in their IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He compared the opener's strokeplay to that of VVS Laxman.

CSK restricted MI to 155/9 in Chennai in the evening game on Sunday, March 23. Gaikwad scored 53 runs off 26 deliveries in the chase to help the home team achieve the target with four wickets and five deliveries to spare.

Reflecting on CSK's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that Gaikwad's stroke-making was as sublime as that of Laxman.

"Rahul Tripathi came to open in the run chase. He got out to Deepak Chahar. Then Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Ruturaj Gaikwad played at a strike rate of 200, but it seemed from nowhere that he played at that strike rate. That's the beauty. It's like VVS Laxman style of batting," Chopra said (16:00).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the CSK skipper maintained an excellent strike rate without resorting to unconventional shots.

"It was batting from his school, that you would hit fours and sixes, the bowler would remain stunned, but would never complain. He would appreciate the shots. He is so elegant, so wonderful, just looking like a wow. He is that kind of a player. I am a huge Ruturaj Gaikwad fan. Going at a strike rate of 200 without playing agricultural shots, he is outstanding," Chopra observed.

Ruturaj Gaikwad struck six fours and three sixes during his 53-run knock. He added 67 runs for the second wicket with Rachin Ravindra (65* off 45) in just 6.1 overs after Rahul Tripathi had been dismissed for two.

"It means the template has been set" - Aakash Chopra on CSK playing Rachin Ravindra ahead of Devon Conway in IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Rachin Ravindra struck two fours and four sixes during his unbeaten 65-run knock. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Chennai Super Kings' decision to play Rachin Ravindra ahead of Devon Conway against the Mumbai Indians implies they would potentially persist with the former as an opener throughout IPL 2025.

"There was a toss-up between Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, as to who they would want to play. They didn't play Devon Conway and played Rachin Ravindra. It means the template has been set. Chennai try to continue what they do in the first match," he said (17:05).

The analyst praised Ravindra for pacing his innings as per the team's situation.

"Rachin Ravindra stayed till the end and batted extremely well. He played in a different style. When you remain unbeaten on 65 in a 158-run total, it means you played a slightly different brand of cricket, but that was the brand that was needed because wickets fell from the other end," Chopra elaborated.

Aakash Chopra also appreciated MI's Vignesh Puthur for bowling a potent spell. The Kerala youngster registered figures of 3/32 in four overs but couldn't help his team avoid defeat.

