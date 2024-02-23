"It's no longer a fortress for CSK" - Abhinav Mukund on the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 season opener

Tamil Nadu batter Abhinav Mukund feels that playing at home is no longer a guaranteed win for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he gave the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a chance to pull off an upset in the IPL 2024 season opener.

The two teams will renew their rivalry in the IPL 2024 curtain raiser at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22. Unlike the years gone by, CSK struggled at home last season, winning only four of their seven league-stage games.

Yet, they defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) at home in the Qualifier 1 to advance to the grand finale.

Speaking on JioCinema, Mukund gave his vote of confidence for RCB to compete in the season opener by pointing to CSK's mediocre home record last season.

"The good thing for RCB is that the pitches in Chennai have changed. It's no longer a fortress for CSK. They lost to Punjab and KKR at home, even though they won the trophy. But, looking at the spin-friendly conditions and the spinners they have, CSK looks stronger on paper," said Mukund.

Unfortunately for RCB, they have not tasted victory in Chennai since the inaugural IPL edition in 2008, losing their previous seven meetings at the venue.

CSK also holds the overall edge of 20-10 in the fixture, including an eight-run win in the lone meeting between the sides last season.

"CSK versus RCB has been a great rivalry over the years" - Abhinav Mukund

Abhinav Mukund felt the CSK-RCB rivalry has been riveting over the years despite the former's dominant record in the head-to-head meetings.

The two teams last played a season opener at Chennai in 2019, with the home side coming out on top by seven wickets after bowling out RCB for a paltry 70.

"CSK versus RCB has been a great rivalry over the years. RCB came incredibly close to winning at Chepauk but couldn’t cross the line. A couple of these moments will be etched in fans’ hearts," said Mukund.

CSK have also been the polar opposite of RCB in overall IPL performances. While the MS Dhoni-led team have won a joint-record five titles, RCB are still trophyless.

Last season, RCB missed the playoffs after a run of three consecutive seasons with playoff appearances.

Meanwhile, CSK clinched their record-equaling fifth title with a last-ball win against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final.

