“It’s possible to chase that total at Chinnaswamy Stadium” – Harbhajan Singh on importance of Virat Kohli's performance after RCB vs CSK thriller

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently spoke about the significance of Virat Kohli’s performance during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s latest game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home. RCB lost to CSK by eight runs in a last-over thriller on Monday, April 17.

The 42-year-old believes that 227 was an achievable target at the Chinnaswamy Stadium due to its shorter dimensions, had Kohli played long.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh said:

“Virat Kohli’s innings was important. He is one such player who can play long, a match-winning knock. It’s possible to chase that total at Chinnaswamy Stadium. If it was to be executed, Kohli is a chase master.”

The statement came after the in-form Virat Kohli was dismissed for just six runs off four balls in the first over of Bangalore's innings.

Harbhajan also picked skipper Faf du Plessis's (62 off 33 balls) wicket as the turning point of the game. He reckoned that the opener should have kept his nerves under control to stay there till the end, especially after the departure of Glenn Maxwell.

Singh said:

“I think that was the turning point. Du Plessis’ wicket was equally important. If he had stood there, he alongside Dinesh Karthik could have won the game for RCB. The two points will be very crucial for CSK later in IPL 2023.”

“An unbelievable partnership” – Harbhajan Singh in awe of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell’s partnership for RCB

Harbhajan Singh also praised Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell’s partnership of 126-run off just 61 balls for the third wicket. While Maxwell smashed 76 off 36 balls, du Plessis also completed a quickfire half-century. Together, the duo smashed 12 sixes and eight boundaries to put on a show for the home crowd.

He said:

“An unbelievable partnership between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell especially with the pace at which they batted. They looked adamant, but when the target is big, any mistake can cost the team. Surprisingly, du Plessis also got out after Maxwell’s wicket.”

RCB will now look to return to winning ways against Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, April 20.

