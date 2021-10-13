"It's all about spin (KKR) vs pace (DC)" - Twitter reacts as Kolkata and Delhi square off in the second qualifier at Sharjah

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off in the second qualifier of IPL 2021 in Sharjah. It is a knock-out game and the winner will play in the final, so both teams will be looking to give their best effort on the field.

Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to field first. Andre Russell continued to be on the sidelines as Kolkata went in with an unchanged side. The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have brought in Marcus Stoinis for Tom Curran to strengthen their batting.

Here are the playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Both sets of fans seemed thrilled to witness the high octane clash between two good teams in the second qualifier and took to Twitter to express it. They also gave their views on the team selections of both teams.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Rishabh Pant Look So Nervous Yaar

DC playing with their best combination and KKR playing without Russell. Advantage Delhi for sure.

Wow !! What a time for @MStoinis to step in. Such an impact player in a crunch game like this. Does this makes #DelhiCapitals the hot favorites ?

I feel DC's campaign will end today: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra predicted that the Delhi Capitals will lose today's (October 13) contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders and exit the tournament. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra previewed the second qualifier match and then went on to give his predictions for the match. He said:

"I am saying Kolkata will win. I feel Delhi's campaign will end today, you will not be able to win the match today. You will bid goodbye to this tournament because of self-goals and unforced errors again. There was no reason for you to not score 180 that day and there was no reason for you to not defend that total with one over of Rabada left. Sharjah's ground is not going to suit your game."

The winner of the contest between the Knight Riders and the Capitals will face the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 final on Friday (October 15) in Dubai.

Both sides boast strong bowling line-ups. As a result, it will be the team that adapts well with the bat in Sharjah's sluggish pitch conditions that will end up on the winning side.

