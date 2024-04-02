"It's time Hardik Pandya should resign from captaincy"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's loss vs RR in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a comprehensive six-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 14th match of IPL 2024 on Monday (April 1) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Royals moved to the top spot with their third successive win, while Mumbai remained at the bottom of the points table with three consecutive defeats.

MI batted first in the match after losing the toss and could only score 125/9 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (34) and Tilak Varma (32) were the top performers for the hosts on the fateful day as the rest of the batters struggled miserably.

Rajasthan pacer Trent Boult (3/22) wreaked havoc with a wonderful swing bowling display with the new ball to put his side in the driver's seat. Yuzvendra Chahal (3/11) and Nandre Burger (2/32) complemented Boult well with decent performances.

In reply, Riyan Parag continued his sensational form and played a sensible knock of 54* (39) to guide RR home in just 15.3 overs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between MI and RR in IPL 2024 on Monday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

"I think the toss was the game changer"- RR captain Sanju Samson after win against MI in IPL 2024 clash

At the post-match presentation, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson reflected on the victory and said:

"I think the toss was the game changer. It was too sticky to start off and we had the experience of Trent Boult and the pace of Nandre Burger to exploit it. Boult has been playing international cricket for 10-15 years and he knows his skill better than anyone else."

Samson added:

"I didn't expect them to be 4 down so early but credit to him. We know that we have big individual players but where we stand out is everybody understands their role and works as a team. Like Ashwin and Chahal knew their role was to not go for wickets but to keep it tight and they did that."

RCB and LSG will square off in the next match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday (April 2) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.