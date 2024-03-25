"It's tough to support someone like me" - Riyan Parag opens up on dealing with criticism after RR's win in IPL 2024 season opener

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag has opened up about the general criticism thrown his way after his side's win in their IPL 2024 season opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Despite being just 22, Parag has often been called out for coming across as arrogant due to his seemingly nonchalant behavior. His IPL performances since debuting in 2019 have only led to an increase in the critics, with the batter scoring just two half-centuries in 54 matches before this season.

In a video released by the IPL's social media handle, Parag said:

"It's tough to support someone like me. I am a different character, I do things a different way. I couldn't care less to be honest, if I think I am happy in my mind, if I think I've prepared well and giving myself the best shot to go out there and perform, I am happy. It's tough but they've (RR) stood by me and hopefully I can repay them."

He added:

"There are a lot of opinions about me, a lot of chat about me. But when I play domestic cricket, I don't listen to them. It's true that you have a side ear to what everybody is saying but that's good and bad. You don't have to let that affect you. No matter who says what, If I don't truly believe in it, I don't think that really matters."

Parag is coming off an incredible domestic season in 2023, finishing as the leading run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and Deodhar Trophy.

The youngster batted at No.4 in the opening game of IPL 2024, scoring a valuable 43 off 29 deliveries in their 20-run victory.

"The performance really doesn't matter" - Riyan Parag

Expand Tweet

Riyan Parag isn't too worried about his performance as long as he puts in the hard yards during practice and focuses on recovering well after each game.

Despite stellar numbers in domestic cricket, the 22-year-old has struggled in the IPL thus far, averaging under 17 coming into the 2024 season.

"What I am focussing right now is if I am practicing hard enough, doing my recovery well and If I am doing all that, the performance really doesn't matter. I am going out there with a free mind, knowing I am giving myself the best shot," said Parag.

Parag has been with the Rajasthan Royals since IPL 2019, and the franchise has backed the youngster despite the lack of noteworthy performances.

The Assam-born cricketer will look to build on his exploits from the opening game when RR face the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home on Thursday, March 28.