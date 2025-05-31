"It seemed like Washington Sundar bowed his head" - Aakash Chopra lauds Jasprit Bumrah's yorker in MI's IPL 2025 Eliminator win vs GT

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for delivering a sensational match-changing yorker that dismissed Washington Sundar in the Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2025 Eliminator win against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He noted that the GT all-rounder, who seemed to have swayed the game in his side's favor during his partnership with Sai Sudharsan, was left on all fours, with the ball going on to hit the stumps.

MI set GT a 229-run target in the second playoff game of IPL 2025 in New Chandigarh on Friday, May 30. Bumrah then delivered a spell of 1/27 in four overs as the five-time champions restricted Shubman Gill and company to 208/6, winning the game by 20 runs and booking a spot in Qualifier 2.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Bumrah for delivering virtually a laser-guided yorker to dismiss Sundar.

"Washington Sundar was sent up the order, and Washi batted beautifully. Till the time he was batting, the match was moving in favor of Gujarat. Then Jassi was called. Jassi is like a BrahMos missile. Once the BrahMos is fired, it doesn't stop," Chopra said (9:55).

"Similarly, when the yorker was delivered, he (Sundar) was on all fours. It seemed like Washington Sundar bowed his head, and the ball went and hit the stumps. I am saying that this ball and the Ollie Pope yorker should be watched on loop one after the other," he added.

Washington Sundar (48 off 24) had added 84 runs for the third wicket with Sai Sudhsaran (80 off 49) to take the Gujarat Titans to 151/3 after 13.3 overs. However, Jasprit Bumrah then castled the former with an impeccable yorker to break the partnership and change the momentum of the game.

"The match became interesting, and then a Jasprit Bumrah over came in between" - Aakash Chopra on MI seamer's final over in IPL 2025 Eliminator

Jasprit Bumrah finished his quota in the 18th over of GT's innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Jasprit Bumrah was given his final over when the IPL 2025 Eliminator was intriguingly poised.

"Sai Sudharsan got out in the next over. He missed a full toss and a century as well. Sherfane Rutherford was batting decently. Ashwani Kumar was brought very late, and Trent Boult bowled one or two good yorkers, and then a six was hit. The match became interesting, and then a Jasprit Bumrah over came in between," he said (11:00).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the unconventional seamer once again swayed the game in the Mumbai Indians' favor by bowling a superb 18th over.

"I felt he was brought early, that he should have been given the 19th and not the 18th over, but he gave only nine runs in that too. Rahul Tewatia hit a six in that over, but he still gave away only nine runs. What a bowler. He conceded only 27 runs in four overs," Chopra observed.

The Gujarat Titans needed 45 runs off three overs with six wickets in hand. Jasprit Bumrah conceded only nine runs in the 18th over, despite being hit for a six by Rahul Tewatia, to leave the IPL 2022 champions with an uphill target of 36 runs in the final two overs, which they failed to achieve.

