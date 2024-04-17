"It seems like Gujarat won their previous game last year" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans heading into IPL 2024 clash vs Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra has noted that the Gujarat Titans (GT) have enjoyed a long break heading into their IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The two sides will square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17. The Titans played their last game a week ago, registering a last-ball three-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that both sides head into the game after registering away wins, with the Gujarat Titans having had a prolonged rest.

"Gujarat vs Delhi - it's a good game. It seems like Gujarat won their previous game last year because it's been such a long break. Karamati (Rashid) Khan swung his bat and they won the game. They defeated Rajasthan at their home. Delhi are also saying that they are no less than anyone, they have also come after defeating Lucknow at their home," he said (1:10).

The former India opener chose Shubman Gill as the first Gujarat Titans player in focus in Wednesday's game.

"Gujarat's focus will once again be on their captain because apart from him, no one is doing such a good job that we talk about him glowingly. I want to talk about Sai Sudharsan. He scores runs but his strike rate hovers between 125 and 130. It never goes above that," Chopra reasoned (2:40).

"After that, no one else has very good form. So once again captain Shubman Gill with the bat and the Ahmedabad pitch, you know what happens. Kuldeep Yadav could be a slight threat for him. He can get out while playing big shots against Axar (Patel) or Kuldeep after the powerplay ends," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Gill is the Titans' top run-getter in IPL 2024. The GT skipper has amassed 255 runs at an average of 51.00 and a strike rate of 151.78 in six innings.

"Rashid Khan with the ball could be a handful" - Aakash Chopra on the other Gujarat Titans players to watch out for

Rashid Khan (left) is the Gujarat Titans' third-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad as the other two Gujarat Titans players he is eager to watch against the Delhi Capitals.

"I am focusing on two other players. Both are Afghanistan players - Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. I feel the opposing team will get stuck against them. The top five have three overseas players, which means Rashid Khan with the ball could be a handful, especially if they get to bowl first," he explained (3:30).

"So one is Rashid Khan and I am picking Noor Ahmad as the second one because he will also be used as an aggressive option. He has bowled well thus far. He has been economical and picked up wickets as well. No one has been able to dismiss Travis Head but he got him out," Chopra added.

Rashid has picked up six wickets in as many games at a decent economy rate of 7.95. Noor has accounted for three dismissals in four games at a slightly higher economy rate of 8.06.

