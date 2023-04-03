"It is way more valuable to me than any piece of silverware" - Virat Kohli on support of RCB fans 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli expressed the support of team fans and his loyalty towards the Bengaluru-based franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli was picked by RCB in the first-ever IPL draft in 2008 for a reported sum of USD 30,000. The then-Indian prodigious batter was leading the U-19 team in the 2008 ICC U19 World Cup in Malaysia.

Kohli has undoubtedly been the face of RCB for more than a decade and a half. Interestingly, the Delhi-born cricketer is the only player to represent one franchise in all 16 editions of the cash-rich league.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of RCB's tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, Kohli recalled his moment of getting picked by RCB and how things have gone with the franchise in the meantime. He said:

"It's a special bond. It feels like it was always meant to be the first draft that happened after we won the U-19 World Cup. I was picked by RCB and since then I have always (every time) been retained by RCB. I couldn't see myself being in any other franchise, playing for anyone else."

Kohli has led RCB in 140 IPL matches from 2011 to 2021, having won 64 and lost 69 matches. RCB qualified for the playoffs four times under Kohli's leadership and reached the final of IPL 2016 but finished as runners-up to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Explaining how the immense amount of love and support from RCB supporters is more paramount than winning an elusive title, Kohli said:

For me, the loyalty that the fans have shown me, the faith, the love over so many years is way more valuable to me than any piece of silverware. That's something very rare to experience."

Virat Kohli stars in RCB's 8-wicket win over MI in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli kicked off the IPL 2023 season with a vociferous performance. He remained unbeaten on 82 off 49 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) as RCB won by eight wickets in a 172-run chase.

It was the first IPL game played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in nearly four years. Kohli and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis put up a splendid show with their 148-run stand for the opening wicket.

Earlier in the game, RCB bowlers were right on the money as they reduced MI to 48/4 at one stage before Tilak Varma's 84* cruised the visitors to 171 for 7 in the first innings.

