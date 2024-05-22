"It will be another one-sided game tomorrow, where the RCB will walk all over RR" - Sunil Gavaskar makes bold prediction for IPL 2024 Eliminator

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar predicted a one-sided affair between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator, with the former riding their winning streak and coming out on top at Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. While RCB have won six consecutive outings entering the playoffs, RR have suffered four straight losses after an 8-1 start to their campaign.

The two teams met earlier in the season, with RR pulling off a comfortable six-wicket win in Jaipur. However, RCB hold a slender 15-13 lead in IPL meetings overall and have been in rollicking recent form.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar felt the RCB-RR Eliminator could be similar to the Qualifier 1 that saw KKR thump SRH by eight wickets.

"Rajasthan they have lost four-five matches. They have not played their last game as well. They have been out of practice. Unless they do something special that KKR did today, despite not playing for 11 days, it could well turn out be another one-sided game tomorrow. My fear is it will be another one sided game tomorrow, where the RCB will walk all over RR. I will be surprised if that does not happen," said Gavaskar.

After being in the top two for most of the IPL 2024 season, RR slipped to third on the final day of the league stage.

Meanwhile, RCB turned the tide after losing seven out of their first eight games to finish fourth and qualify for the playoffs.

"What RCB has done is nothing short of phenomenal" - Sunil Gavaskar

Expand Tweet

Sunil Gavaskar praised RCB for the remarkable comeback to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs after being at the bottom of the table mid-way through the competition.

The side had to defeat CSK in their final league stage outing by at least 18 runs to qualify for the playoffs and they pulled it off with a 27-run victory.

"What RCB has done is nothing short of phenomenal. Firstly, to believe that they can bounce back. That requires something special. You have to say that their leading players Faf du Plessis, Virat KOhli, their senior players, they are the guys who are most encouraging the other players. Other team members can quickly get into a situation like , 'Oh we have lost everything'. Both of them have played extraordinary cricket," said Gavaskar.

RCB have now qualified for the playoffs in four out of the last five seasons, dating back to IPL 2020.

The winner of the RCB-RR Eliminator will take on SRH in Qualifier 2 at Chennai on Friday, May 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback