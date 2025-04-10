"It will not make a one percent difference" - Ambati Rayudu's brutal response to allegations of MS Dhoni bias during IPL 2025

Former cricketer and current commentator Ambati Rayudu has responded to allegations of him being biased towards MS Dhoni. The 39-year-old has been heavily criticized in the ongoing IPL 2025 season for favoring Dhoni.
Rayudu responded to the allegations in a post on X, stating that he was, is, and will always be a fan of the former Indian captain. He added that nothing anyone thinks or does will change that.
"I was a Thala’s fan I am a Thala’s fan I will always be a Thala’s fan. No matter what anyone thinks or does. It will not make a one percent difference. So please stop spending money on paid pr and donate that to charity. Lot of underprivileged people can benefit," his tweet read.
Notably, Ambati Rayudu played under MS Dhoni in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
MS Dhoni's IPL 2025 numbers
MS Dhoni was retained for ₹4 crore under the 'uncapped player' category by CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 43-year-old has scored 103 runs from five games at an average of 51.50 and a strike-rate of 153.73.
Despite the impressive numbers, Dhoni has faced backlash for his batting position, coming in as low as No. 9 in the game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28. While he has batted higher up the order in the following games, his contributions have not helped the team win.
CSK won their opening game against the Mumbai Indians, where Dhoni was unbeaten on zero at the end. Post that things have gone downhill for the five-time champions; they have lost four games in a row and are languishing in ninth position on the points table.
While Dhoni has struck a few lusty blows so far this season, he has either walked in to bat too late or has been unable to finish games like he has been known to do. CSk's next outing is against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai on April 11.
