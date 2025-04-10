"It will not make a one percent difference" - Ambati Rayudu's brutal response to allegations of MS Dhoni bias during IPL 2025

Former cricketer and current commentator Ambati Rayudu has responded to allegations of him being biased towards MS Dhoni. The 39-year-old has been heavily criticized in the ongoing IPL 2025 season for favoring Dhoni.

Ad

Rayudu responded to the allegations in a post on X, stating that he was, is, and will always be a fan of the former Indian captain. He added that nothing anyone thinks or does will change that.

"I was a Thala’s fan I am a Thala’s fan I will always be a Thala’s fan. No matter what anyone thinks or does. It will not make a one percent difference. So please stop spending money on paid pr and donate that to charity. Lot of underprivileged people can benefit," his tweet read.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Ambati Rayudu played under MS Dhoni in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

MS Dhoni's IPL 2025 numbers

MS Dhoni was retained for ₹4 crore under the 'uncapped player' category by CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 43-year-old has scored 103 runs from five games at an average of 51.50 and a strike-rate of 153.73.

Despite the impressive numbers, Dhoni has faced backlash for his batting position, coming in as low as No. 9 in the game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28. While he has batted higher up the order in the following games, his contributions have not helped the team win.

Ad

CSK won their opening game against the Mumbai Indians, where Dhoni was unbeaten on zero at the end. Post that things have gone downhill for the five-time champions; they have lost four games in a row and are languishing in ninth position on the points table.

While Dhoni has struck a few lusty blows so far this season, he has either walked in to bat too late or has been unable to finish games like he has been known to do. CSk's next outing is against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai on April 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More