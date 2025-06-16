"It should not be a yardstick to play Test cricket" - Karun Nair’s big statement on selection policy ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Indian batter Karun Nair has said Indian Premier League (IPL) performances should not be the solitary yardstick to pick players to feature for India in Test cricket. The right-hander felt that a combination of performances in first-class cricket and in the T20 tournament had to be considered in the selection of players in the longest format.

Nair felt that a player goes through a grind in India's first-class cricket where he is put through different conditions and pitches and against different teams.

"I honestly feel it (IPL performances) should not be a yardstick to play Test cricket. That is my honest opinion. I think it should be a mix of both. It should mainly be first-class cricket and if and when they do get a chance in the IPL, if they can replicate what they did in first-class cricket and show that they are up for the next big stage. I think then it should count."

Trending

"It should not be that they dont play first-class cricket and only play in the IPL and make it to the Test side. It should be a mix of both because that is where the hard yards are put. You play six months in different conditions, against different teams," Nair said on R Ashwin's YouTube channel.

The 33-year-old added that the league gave players an opportunity to play against the best players in the world. He also felt that if a player did well in the IPL, he could perform anywhere around the world.

"IPL performances surely count. There are so many players coming through every year that you have to keep redefining your game to suit how that team plays. If you keep moving teams, you have to keep redefining yourself to playing a certain way. You are playing against the best players in the world. If you can do well in the IPL, you can do well anywhere in the world, I would think," he added.

Karun Nair makes a comeback to the IPL after missing 2023 and 2024 seasons

After missing the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons, Karun Nair made a comeback to the league in IPL 2025, where he represented Delhi Capitals. He made 198 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 172.17.

The right-hander's best performance came against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, when he made 89 runs off 40 balls in a chase of 206 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More